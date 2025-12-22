Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge on AI Optimism as U.S. Market Awaits Key Economic Data

U.S. stocks are poised for growth despite a holiday-shortened week, driven by enthusiasm for AI and strong forecasts from Micron Technology. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq look to recoup losses, while upcoming economic data could influence future monetary policy expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:37 IST
U.S. stock markets appear set to start the holiday-shortened week on a high, primarily among technology stocks, fueled by renewed excitement over artificial intelligence. This optimism comes as investors brace for key economic data to be released later this week.

Technology stocks ended last week on a rally, notably after Micron Technology provided optimistic forecasts and a favorable inflation report was released. This helped major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq end the week positively.

Boosted largely by Micron and other tech firms like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Intel, the stock market's rebound comes ahead of crucial economic indicators that could impact U.S. monetary policy expectations.

