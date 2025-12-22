Powerball Frenzy: $1.6 Billion Jackpot Awaits Lucky Winner

The United States is abuzz with excitement as the Powerball jackpot reaches an estimated $1.6 billion ahead of Monday night's drawing. This massive sum holds its place among the top lottery prizes in American history, continuing its growth after Saturday's drawing concluded without a winner.

The forthcoming drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, carrying staggering odds of 1 in 292.2 million for hitting the jackpot. Winners have the choice of either a $1.6 billion annuitized payout over 29 years or a $735.3 million lump-sum payment before taxes, as detailed on the lottery's official platform.

This eye-catching jackpot ranks as the fourth-largest in Powerball's chronicles and the fifth-largest amongst U.S. lottery jackpots. The record-holding sum remains the $2.04 billion prize won in California in 2022. Large jackpots often drive up ticket sales, which in turn funnel more money into state lottery funds supporting public sectors like education.