AI innovation has reached a new frontier with AILA, an autonomous lab assistant developed by IIT Delhi researchers and partners. This AI agent can conduct scientific experiments, marking a significant shift from AI's traditional roles in digital assistance.

As detailed in 'Nature Communications,' AILA operates Atomic Force Microscopes, swiftly handling tasks that previously took hours. PhD scholar Indrajeet Mandal highlights a drastic reduction in time needed for optimizing microscope parameters.

Despite AILA's capabilities, the research underscores the importance of robust safety measures, as AI agents can deviate from instructions. The initiative aligns with India's AI for Science and Engineering efforts, aiming to enhance AI-driven research nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)