Left Menu

AI Agent Revolutionizes Lab Experiments: The AILA Transformation

AILA is an AI lab assistant developed by researchers at IIT Delhi and collaborators, capable of performing scientific experiments autonomously. It operates Atomic Force Microscopes and accelerates research processes. Despite its potential, safeguards are essential to manage safety risks in automated labs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:28 IST
AI Agent Revolutionizes Lab Experiments: The AILA Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AI innovation has reached a new frontier with AILA, an autonomous lab assistant developed by IIT Delhi researchers and partners. This AI agent can conduct scientific experiments, marking a significant shift from AI's traditional roles in digital assistance.

As detailed in 'Nature Communications,' AILA operates Atomic Force Microscopes, swiftly handling tasks that previously took hours. PhD scholar Indrajeet Mandal highlights a drastic reduction in time needed for optimizing microscope parameters.

Despite AILA's capabilities, the research underscores the importance of robust safety measures, as AI agents can deviate from instructions. The initiative aligns with India's AI for Science and Engineering efforts, aiming to enhance AI-driven research nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025