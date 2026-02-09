Left Menu

Media Mogul Jimmy Lai Sentenced Under National Security Law

Jimmy Lai, pro-democracy media tycoon and Beijing critic, was sentenced to 20 years in prison under Hong Kong's national security law. His case underscores the decline of press freedom and has sparked international criticism. Lai's conviction has intensified diplomatic tensions with foreign governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-02-2026 08:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 08:05 IST
In a landmark case highlighting the severe restrictions on press freedom in Hong Kong, Jimmy Lai, the former media tycoon and outspoken critic of Beijing, was handed a 20-year prison sentence. The prosecution under the national security law has stirred concerns about the state's grip on dissent and expression.

Convicted of multiple offenses, including collusion with foreign forces and publishing seditious articles, 78-year-old Lai's trial drew international condemnation. Despite his advanced age, the court sentenced him to a term that may see him spend the rest of his life behind bars, with an option to appeal his case still open.

The verdict impacts the broader media landscape, with implications for press freedom and international relations, especially strained with countries like the US and the UK. Legal experts fear the case's outcome may signal a troubling precedent for journalists and academic discourse in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

