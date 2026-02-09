Media Mogul Jimmy Lai Sentenced Under National Security Law

In a landmark case highlighting the severe restrictions on press freedom in Hong Kong, Jimmy Lai, the former media tycoon and outspoken critic of Beijing, was handed a 20-year prison sentence. The prosecution under the national security law has stirred concerns about the state's grip on dissent and expression.

Convicted of multiple offenses, including collusion with foreign forces and publishing seditious articles, 78-year-old Lai's trial drew international condemnation. Despite his advanced age, the court sentenced him to a term that may see him spend the rest of his life behind bars, with an option to appeal his case still open.

The verdict impacts the broader media landscape, with implications for press freedom and international relations, especially strained with countries like the US and the UK. Legal experts fear the case's outcome may signal a troubling precedent for journalists and academic discourse in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)