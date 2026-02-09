Conservative Victory Realigns Thai Politics Amidst Electoral Surge

Thailand experienced a significant shift in conservative politics as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party secured an unexpectedly majority in the general elections.

With 94% of the votes counted, Bhumjaithai claimed 192 out of the 500 parliamentary seats, leaving its competitors behind. The People's Party, previously leading in polls, secured 117 seats while Pheu Thai captured 74 seats.

Bhumjaithai's success is attributed to nationalist leanings consolidating conservative votes. Coalition discussions are imminent as voters favor a constitutional change to replace the charter established post-2014 coup, aiming for democratic reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)