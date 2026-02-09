Conservative Victory Realigns Thai Politics Amidst Electoral Surge
Thailand's Bhumjaithai Party, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, won a surprising victory in the general election, reshaping the country's conservative politics. With coalition talks underway, Bhumjaithai secured 192 seats, outrunning the People's Party and Pheu Thai. Civil amendments also gained voter approval amidst ongoing nationalist sentiments.
Thailand experienced a significant shift in conservative politics as Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party secured an unexpectedly majority in the general elections.
With 94% of the votes counted, Bhumjaithai claimed 192 out of the 500 parliamentary seats, leaving its competitors behind. The People's Party, previously leading in polls, secured 117 seats while Pheu Thai captured 74 seats.
Bhumjaithai's success is attributed to nationalist leanings consolidating conservative votes. Coalition discussions are imminent as voters favor a constitutional change to replace the charter established post-2014 coup, aiming for democratic reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bhumjaithai Party's Triumph: A Shift in Thai Politics
Ideology plays crucial role in politics and governance: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at event in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh.
Australia's Conservative Coalition Reunited After Split Over Hate Speech Laws
Thailand's Electoral Showdown: Progressive Reforms vs. Traditional Politics
Kerala Politics Heat Up: BJP and CPI(M) Slam Congress Over Jamaat-e-Islami Ties