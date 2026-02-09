Nashik's Ozar Airport Expansion to Propel Regional Growth Ahead of Kumbh Mela 2027

The Maharashtra government has unveiled plans for the expansive development of Nashik's Ozar airport, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis touting it as a pivotal project for the region's connectivity and growth. The government has earmarked Rs 640 crore for the expansion, which aims to accommodate an influx of devotees for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Fadnavis emphasized that the airport's expansion is vital for regional economic growth, enhancing passenger capacity and bolstering connectivity for both industrial and cargo transport. Nashik's robust horticulture sector stands to gain significantly, opening pathways to international markets with new agreements forged with the EU and US.

The region is poised for a revival in industrial investment, as evidenced by Rs 13,000 crore in recent funds secured for Nashik. Infrastructure developments are underway, including efforts to rejuvenate the Godavari River, as part of the comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.