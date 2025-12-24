SLK, an Altimetrik Company, Earns Major Contender Recognition in AI-Driven Application Transformation

SLK, an Altimetrik Company, has received the distinction of Major Contender in the 2025 PEAK Matrix® by Everest Group for its AI-enabled Application Transformation Services. This accolade reflects the firm's forward-thinking approach, focused on building AI-ready infrastructure and fostering intelligent ecosystems for the AI era.

According to the Everest Group, enterprises are rapidly shifting from AI pilots to full-scale adoptions, necessitating investment in application transformation. SLK's proprietary tools such as AiWiz and TestAI, along with vertical-specific accelerators, position the company as a strategic partner in industries like banking and manufacturing.

Chandrashekar Surbhat, Sr. VP at Altimetrik, emphasizes AI's transformative impact on enterprise products and services, a vision echoed by Everest Group Vice President Ankit Gupta. With a heritage of innovation and deep industry knowledge, SLK, through its partnership with Altimetrik, is set to drive AI-first application transformation on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)