Left Menu

SLK, an Altimetrik Company, Earns Major Contender Recognition in AI-Driven Application Transformation

SLK, an Altimetrik Company, has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® for AI-enabled Application Transformation Services. This highlights their AI-first strategy, helping enterprises modernize legacy systems into AI-ready frameworks. SLK's proprietary tools and expertise assist clients in a range of industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:45 IST
SLK, an Altimetrik Company, Earns Major Contender Recognition in AI-Driven Application Transformation
  • Country:
  • India

SLK, an Altimetrik Company, has received the distinction of Major Contender in the 2025 PEAK Matrix® by Everest Group for its AI-enabled Application Transformation Services. This accolade reflects the firm's forward-thinking approach, focused on building AI-ready infrastructure and fostering intelligent ecosystems for the AI era.

According to the Everest Group, enterprises are rapidly shifting from AI pilots to full-scale adoptions, necessitating investment in application transformation. SLK's proprietary tools such as AiWiz and TestAI, along with vertical-specific accelerators, position the company as a strategic partner in industries like banking and manufacturing.

Chandrashekar Surbhat, Sr. VP at Altimetrik, emphasizes AI's transformative impact on enterprise products and services, a vision echoed by Everest Group Vice President Ankit Gupta. With a heritage of innovation and deep industry knowledge, SLK, through its partnership with Altimetrik, is set to drive AI-first application transformation on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025