SLK, an Altimetrik Company, Earns Major Contender Recognition in AI-Driven Application Transformation
SLK, an Altimetrik Company, has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® for AI-enabled Application Transformation Services. This highlights their AI-first strategy, helping enterprises modernize legacy systems into AI-ready frameworks. SLK's proprietary tools and expertise assist clients in a range of industries.
SLK, an Altimetrik Company, has received the distinction of Major Contender in the 2025 PEAK Matrix® by Everest Group for its AI-enabled Application Transformation Services. This accolade reflects the firm's forward-thinking approach, focused on building AI-ready infrastructure and fostering intelligent ecosystems for the AI era.
According to the Everest Group, enterprises are rapidly shifting from AI pilots to full-scale adoptions, necessitating investment in application transformation. SLK's proprietary tools such as AiWiz and TestAI, along with vertical-specific accelerators, position the company as a strategic partner in industries like banking and manufacturing.
Chandrashekar Surbhat, Sr. VP at Altimetrik, emphasizes AI's transformative impact on enterprise products and services, a vision echoed by Everest Group Vice President Ankit Gupta. With a heritage of innovation and deep industry knowledge, SLK, through its partnership with Altimetrik, is set to drive AI-first application transformation on a global scale.
