ISRO's LVM3-M6: India's Heaviest Rocket Successfully Launches Major Satellite

ISRO's LVM3-M6, the heaviest Indian rocket, successfully launched a 6,100 kg US satellite into Low Earth Orbit. This mission, part of a commercial deal with AST SpaceMobile, adds to India's space achievements, marking a significant milestone in providing 4G and 5G connectivity globally.

Updated: 24-12-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:14 IST
  • India

In a groundbreaking event for Indian space exploration, ISRO's heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, triumphantly placed a substantial US communication satellite into orbit. The mission, described by ISRO's chief as a 'season's gift,' marks a critical milestone in global satellite connectivity efforts.

The satellite, BlueBird Block-2, weighing 6,100 kg, aims to enhance 4G and 5G communication capabilities on a global scale. As the heaviest satellite launched from Indian soil, it represents a significant achievement for ISRO and is part of a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Ltd and AST SpaceMobile.

The successful deployment of the satellite into its intended orbit was executed flawlessly, highlighting LVM3's consistent reliability and ISRO's growing stature in the global space industry. This launch continues India's impressive track record in the realm of space exploration and communication technology.

