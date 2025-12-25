Left Menu

Foreign-Branded Phone Sales Surge in China

Foreign-branded mobile phone shipments, including Apple iPhones, saw a significant increase of 128.4% in China in November compared to the previous year, based on Reuters calculations from government data. Total phone shipments in China grew 1.9% year-on-year, reaching 30.16 million units, with foreign brands accounting for 6.93 million units.

Foreign-branded mobile phones have experienced a substantial surge in shipments within China. Notably, Apple's iPhones have driven this increase, marking a 128.4% rise in November compared to the same month last year. This is according to Reuters calculations based on recently released data from a government-affiliated research firm.

The overall phone shipments in China observed a modest increase, with figures rising 1.9% year-on-year, amounting to 30.16 million units for November, as reported by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology. Within this total, foreign-branded phones accounted for 6.93 million units.

This growth suggests a heightened consumer demand for international mobile phone brands in the Chinese market, reflecting broader industry trends and consumer preferences.

