Tata Technologies: Navigating AI Waves with Domain-Driven Precision

Tata Technologies is steering its growth strategy by adopting a 'domain-led' approach, aiming to thrive in an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping the industrial landscape, revealed its CTO, Sriram Lakshminarayanan.

The company's focus lies in fortifying its core strengths in engineering and digital services, while adapting to the ever-evolving technological shifts like AI, cloud, and blockchain. This pivot is further supported by leveraging domain knowledge to maintain a competitive edge, according to Lakshminarayanan.

With clients increasingly prioritizing customer experience and operational efficiency, Tata Technologies is aligning its service portfolio to address these demands, ensuring swift market entry for new products. The CTO highlighted that the company's expertise and customer-centric approach remain integral to tackling emerging challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)