Left Menu

Tata Technologies: Navigating AI Waves with Domain-Driven Precision

Tata Technologies is implementing a domain-led strategy to drive growth amid the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. This approach emphasizes leveraging domain knowledge to differentiate from competitors. The company focuses on enhancing customer experience, improving efficiency, and expediting product launches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:11 IST
Tata Technologies: Navigating AI Waves with Domain-Driven Precision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Technologies is steering its growth strategy by adopting a 'domain-led' approach, aiming to thrive in an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping the industrial landscape, revealed its CTO, Sriram Lakshminarayanan.

The company's focus lies in fortifying its core strengths in engineering and digital services, while adapting to the ever-evolving technological shifts like AI, cloud, and blockchain. This pivot is further supported by leveraging domain knowledge to maintain a competitive edge, according to Lakshminarayanan.

With clients increasingly prioritizing customer experience and operational efficiency, Tata Technologies is aligning its service portfolio to address these demands, ensuring swift market entry for new products. The CTO highlighted that the company's expertise and customer-centric approach remain integral to tackling emerging challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025