Left Menu

Pioneering Partnerships Propel Disaster Management Research

The National Disaster Management Authority has signed an MoU with three research institutes to enhance disaster management policy research in India. This collaboration will focus on academic programs, capacity building, and policy communication, aiming to bridge the gap between scientific research and policy implementation for disaster resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:23 IST
Pioneering Partnerships Propel Disaster Management Research
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken a significant step toward enhancing disaster management policy research. On Saturday, it signed a memorandum of understanding with three prestigious research institutes, aiming to fortify the country's approach to disaster management and risk reduction.

This new partnership establishes a collaborative framework designed to foster academic programs, capacity building, and effective communication in the realm of disaster management. NDMA, paired with the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) and CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), is focused on creating research-based solutions and nurturing future experts dedicated to disaster resilience in India.

Dinesh Kumar Aswal from NDMA highlighted the MoU's importance in bridging the gap between scientific and policy communities. Manoj Kumar Dhar of AcSIR expressed optimism about the educational and innovative opportunities this collaboration opens up, contributing towards a resilient 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' CSIR-NIScPR will spearhead academic programs and policy research to ensure effective public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

 India
2
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

 India
3
Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

 Global
4
Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026