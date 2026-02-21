Pioneering Partnerships Propel Disaster Management Research

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken a significant step toward enhancing disaster management policy research. On Saturday, it signed a memorandum of understanding with three prestigious research institutes, aiming to fortify the country's approach to disaster management and risk reduction.

This new partnership establishes a collaborative framework designed to foster academic programs, capacity building, and effective communication in the realm of disaster management. NDMA, paired with the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) and CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), is focused on creating research-based solutions and nurturing future experts dedicated to disaster resilience in India.

Dinesh Kumar Aswal from NDMA highlighted the MoU's importance in bridging the gap between scientific and policy communities. Manoj Kumar Dhar of AcSIR expressed optimism about the educational and innovative opportunities this collaboration opens up, contributing towards a resilient 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' CSIR-NIScPR will spearhead academic programs and policy research to ensure effective public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)