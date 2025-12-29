Left Menu

Chip Wilson Ignites Proxy Battle at Lululemon After CEO Departure

Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon, launched a proxy fight by nominating three independent directors to the company's board following CEO Calvin McDonald's exit. Wilson's move aims to address the lack of a clear succession plan and improve board oversight, amidst competition and investor pressure.

29-12-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica, has initiated a proxy battle by proposing three independent directors for the company's board, only weeks after the sudden departure of CEO Calvin McDonald. Lululemon's market struggles and fierce competition have significantly impacted its share value this year.

The nominees include experienced figures such as former On Running co-CEO Marc Maurer, ex-ESPN CMO Laura Gentile, and former Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg. The board has temporarily appointed Meghan Frank and André Maestrini as co-CEOs while they hunt for a permanent leader.

Activist investor Elliott Management, holding a billion-dollar stake, is also pushing for leadership changes, although Wilson claims his approach is independent of Elliot's. Wilson argues that recent events highlight board failures and insists on the need for directors with strong product acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

