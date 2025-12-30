Left Menu

Dhruv NG: India's Cutting-Edge Civil Helicopter Soars

The Dhruv NG, a next-generation civil helicopter by HAL, has made its maiden flight. Designed to meet the needs of the global civil aviation market, it symbolizes India's indigenous aerospace capabilities and commitment to self-reliance. It features advanced technology, ensuring safety, performance, and passenger comfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:21 IST
Dhruv NG: India's Cutting-Edge Civil Helicopter Soars
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic development for India's aerospace sector, the indigenous multi-role civil helicopter Dhruv NG commenced its maiden flight, marking a significant milestone in the country's aviation history. The helicopter offers a domestically produced alternative to light twin-engine imports, reflecting India's growing self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufactured helicopter, praising it as a testament to India's engineering prowess. The Dhruv NG is designed for the demands of international civil aviation, featuring a certified glass cockpit and modern avionics for enhanced safety and situational awareness.

The Dhruv NG is equipped with twin Shakti engines, suitable for a variety of roles including VIP transport and medical emergencies. It aligns with India's vision of enhancing domestic aviation capabilities and aims to bolster regional air travel as part of the UDAN scheme, highlighting the sector's rapid growth under the current administration.

TRENDING

1
India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

 India
2
People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal, claims Mamata at Bankura rally.

People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal, claims Mamata at ...

 India
3
England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback

England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback

 United Kingdom
4
Graveyard Land Dispute Uncovered: A Clash Over Heritage and Encroachment

Graveyard Land Dispute Uncovered: A Clash Over Heritage and Encroachment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025