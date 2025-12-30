Dhruv NG: India's Cutting-Edge Civil Helicopter Soars

In a historic development for India's aerospace sector, the indigenous multi-role civil helicopter Dhruv NG commenced its maiden flight, marking a significant milestone in the country's aviation history. The helicopter offers a domestically produced alternative to light twin-engine imports, reflecting India's growing self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) manufactured helicopter, praising it as a testament to India's engineering prowess. The Dhruv NG is designed for the demands of international civil aviation, featuring a certified glass cockpit and modern avionics for enhanced safety and situational awareness.

The Dhruv NG is equipped with twin Shakti engines, suitable for a variety of roles including VIP transport and medical emergencies. It aligns with India's vision of enhancing domestic aviation capabilities and aims to bolster regional air travel as part of the UDAN scheme, highlighting the sector's rapid growth under the current administration.