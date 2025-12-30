Mukesh Ambani Charts Ambitious AI Path for Reliance

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, announced the launch of the Reliance AI Manifesto, a strategic plan to transform Reliance into an AI-native deep-tech company. This blueprint aims to significantly enhance productivity and impact India's economy and society at large.

Ambani emphasized the potential of AI as a transformative force, mirroring Reliance's prior digital achievements. He unveiled the company's resolve to offer 'Affordable AI for every Indian', embedding AI into its operations while maintaining a focus on safety, trust, and accountability.

The manifesto outlines a comprehensive strategy with two main parts: internal transformation to reengineer workflows and a broader role in India's AI future. Ambani seeks active input from employees to ensure the initiative not only boosts efficiency but also aligns with Reliance's economic and social objectives.

