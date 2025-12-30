Mukesh Ambani Charts Ambitious AI Path for Reliance
Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries unveiled a draft AI Manifesto aimed at transforming Reliance into an AI-native enterprise. The plan emphasizes improving productivity, ensuring accountability, and having a profound impact on India's economy. It also invites employee participation and commits to societal and business advancement.
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, announced the launch of the Reliance AI Manifesto, a strategic plan to transform Reliance into an AI-native deep-tech company. This blueprint aims to significantly enhance productivity and impact India's economy and society at large.
Ambani emphasized the potential of AI as a transformative force, mirroring Reliance's prior digital achievements. He unveiled the company's resolve to offer 'Affordable AI for every Indian', embedding AI into its operations while maintaining a focus on safety, trust, and accountability.
The manifesto outlines a comprehensive strategy with two main parts: internal transformation to reengineer workflows and a broader role in India's AI future. Ambani seeks active input from employees to ensure the initiative not only boosts efficiency but also aligns with Reliance's economic and social objectives.
