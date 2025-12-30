Left Menu

Innovating Excellence: Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Delegation

Concept Medical Group hosted a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation for a Study Mission on 'Manufacturing Innovation Excellence' at their Surat facility. The visit included tours and discussions on manufacturing practices, innovation, and India's role as a global manufacturing hub for medical devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:32 IST
Innovating Excellence: Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Delegation
  • Country:
  • India

Concept Medical Group extended a warm welcome to a high-profile delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at its Surat Special Economic Zone facility. The visit aimed to explore 'Manufacturing Innovation Excellence' with leaders from South Gujarat's corporate sector.

The initiative featured an engaging presentation about the Concept Medical Group's philosophy and its sophisticated manufacturing capabilities. Delegates toured Envision Scientific Pvt. Ltd.'s cutting-edge facility, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and quality engineering processes.

CII Southern Gujarat Zonal Council Chairman, Hetul Mehta, praised Concept Medical Group's role in redefining manufacturing excellence in India. The visit underscored India's emerging prominence as a leader in high-tech medical device manufacturing, reaffirming the company's dedication to innovation and industry leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Commission Revises Schedule

Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Com...

 India
2
India's Reform Revolution: A New Era of Growth and Innovation

India's Reform Revolution: A New Era of Growth and Innovation

 India
3
No Resurgence: Telangana Police Chief Ensures Maoist Decline

No Resurgence: Telangana Police Chief Ensures Maoist Decline

 India
4
Germany's Bond Yield Trends Amid Global Economic Signals

Germany's Bond Yield Trends Amid Global Economic Signals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025