Innovating Excellence: Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Delegation

Concept Medical Group extended a warm welcome to a high-profile delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at its Surat Special Economic Zone facility. The visit aimed to explore 'Manufacturing Innovation Excellence' with leaders from South Gujarat's corporate sector.

The initiative featured an engaging presentation about the Concept Medical Group's philosophy and its sophisticated manufacturing capabilities. Delegates toured Envision Scientific Pvt. Ltd.'s cutting-edge facility, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and quality engineering processes.

CII Southern Gujarat Zonal Council Chairman, Hetul Mehta, praised Concept Medical Group's role in redefining manufacturing excellence in India. The visit underscored India's emerging prominence as a leader in high-tech medical device manufacturing, reaffirming the company's dedication to innovation and industry leadership.

