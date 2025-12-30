Left Menu

Russia Unveils Oreshnik Missile Deployment in Belarus Amid Rising Tensions

Russia showcased its hypersonic Oreshnik missile systems being deployed in Belarus, aiming to enhance its strike capabilities across Europe. This move marks heightened East-West tensions, centered around the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Doubts persist over the missile's capabilities, with some seeing it as an escalation of nuclear threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:35 IST
Russia Unveils Oreshnik Missile Deployment in Belarus Amid Rising Tensions

Russia has unveiled footage of its nuclear-capable hypersonic Oreshnik missile systems being stationed in Belarus, a strategic move that boosts its potential to strike European targets. This development comes at a time of increased tensions between Russia and Western countries due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Oreshnik, declared by President Vladimir Putin as nearly impossible to intercept, promises speeds over 10 times the speed of sound. Its deployment in Belarus, a nation bordering several NATO members, signals Moscow's effort to bolster defense positions and pressure Western nations amid geopolitical strife, especially concerning arms support to Ukraine.

While the Kremlin emphasizes the missile's advanced capabilities, skepticism remains among Western officials. Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, despite supporting Russia's actions, claims the missile installation is a reaction to Western aggression, though he has not committed Belarusian forces to the conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

 India
2
Diplomatic Talks Amid Strained Bangladesh-India Relations

Diplomatic Talks Amid Strained Bangladesh-India Relations

 Bangladesh
3
Vande Bharat Train to Connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon

Vande Bharat Train to Connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon

 India
4
CIDCO Celebrates Historic Tunnel Breakthrough in Water Supply Project

CIDCO Celebrates Historic Tunnel Breakthrough in Water Supply Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025