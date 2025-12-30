Russia Unveils Oreshnik Missile Deployment in Belarus Amid Rising Tensions

Russia has unveiled footage of its nuclear-capable hypersonic Oreshnik missile systems being stationed in Belarus, a strategic move that boosts its potential to strike European targets. This development comes at a time of increased tensions between Russia and Western countries due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Oreshnik, declared by President Vladimir Putin as nearly impossible to intercept, promises speeds over 10 times the speed of sound. Its deployment in Belarus, a nation bordering several NATO members, signals Moscow's effort to bolster defense positions and pressure Western nations amid geopolitical strife, especially concerning arms support to Ukraine.

While the Kremlin emphasizes the missile's advanced capabilities, skepticism remains among Western officials. Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, despite supporting Russia's actions, claims the missile installation is a reaction to Western aggression, though he has not committed Belarusian forces to the conflict in Ukraine.

