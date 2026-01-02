Upgrade Your 2026 With Reliance Digital's New Year Sale on Apple Devices
Reliance Digital's Digital New Year Sale offers exclusive deals on Apple products and home entertainment systems. The iPhone 16 Plus starts at ₹60,990, and the MacBook Air with M2 chip costs ₹64,990, with free Office 365. The sale includes discounts on iPads, AirPods, and Samsung TVs, available both online and in stores.
- Country:
- India
Reliance Digital has rolled out its Digital New Year Sale, providing a host of limited-period deals on Apple devices and home entertainment systems for 2026. The highlight is the competitive pricing on the iPhone 16 Plus, now starting at ₹60,990, which includes bank cashback and exchange offers, rendering it a sought-after choice for tech enthusiasts eager to upgrade or join the Apple ecosystem.
Additionally, the MacBook Air with the state-of-the-art M2 chip is on offer for ₹64,990, which includes a complimentary subscription to Microsoft Office 365, valued at ₹6,899. This offer is appealing to students, professionals, and creatives desiring an immediate-to-use productivity laptop. The sale extends to a broad range of Apple products, featuring the iPad A16 at ₹31,700 and AirPods 4 at ₹10,900.
More than just Apple products, Reliance Digital presents considerable offers on home entertainment systems, such as a Samsung Electronics 75-inch 4K UHD TV for ₹63,990 and Mini LED TVs starting at ₹46,990. These offers, available in stores and online, include up to ₹10,000 instant discounts on select bank cards and up to ₹30,000 cashback on consumer loans, alongside assured gifts on purchases above ₹10,000.