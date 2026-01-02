Upgrade Your 2026 With Reliance Digital's New Year Sale on Apple Devices

Reliance Digital has rolled out its Digital New Year Sale, providing a host of limited-period deals on Apple devices and home entertainment systems for 2026. The highlight is the competitive pricing on the iPhone 16 Plus, now starting at ₹60,990, which includes bank cashback and exchange offers, rendering it a sought-after choice for tech enthusiasts eager to upgrade or join the Apple ecosystem.

Additionally, the MacBook Air with the state-of-the-art M2 chip is on offer for ₹64,990, which includes a complimentary subscription to Microsoft Office 365, valued at ₹6,899. This offer is appealing to students, professionals, and creatives desiring an immediate-to-use productivity laptop. The sale extends to a broad range of Apple products, featuring the iPad A16 at ₹31,700 and AirPods 4 at ₹10,900.

More than just Apple products, Reliance Digital presents considerable offers on home entertainment systems, such as a Samsung Electronics 75-inch 4K UHD TV for ₹63,990 and Mini LED TVs starting at ₹46,990. These offers, available in stores and online, include up to ₹10,000 instant discounts on select bank cards and up to ₹30,000 cashback on consumer loans, alongside assured gifts on purchases above ₹10,000.