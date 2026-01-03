OPPO Reno15 Series: Revolutionizing Photography with Advanced AI Features

OPPO India has announced the launch of its Reno15 Series, scheduled for January 8, 2026, aiming to captivate travelers and photography enthusiasts alike. This new smartphone lineup boasts one of the most advanced imaging systems in its segment.

The Reno15 Series, available in Pro and Mini variants, features a 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera designed to master diverse photography scenarios, from bustling city streets to distant landscapes. This high-resolution sensor ensures exceptional detail and clarity in images, even when cropping or reframing.

Enhanced by OPPO's PureTone Technology, the cameras maintain a natural appearance, avoiding over-processing. With 4K video capabilities and AI-driven features, the Reno15 Series offers creators the tools for seamless editing and creative flexibility, setting a new standard for mobile photography.

