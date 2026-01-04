Left Menu

India Deploys 'Samudra Pratap' to Combat Marine Pollution

The Indian Coast Guard is set to commission 'Samudra Pratap,' its first indigenously designed pollution control vessel, into service. Boasting a speed of over 22 knots and a 6,000 nautical mile range, the vessel enhances maritime safety capabilities, reflecting India's commitment to self-reliant defense technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard's maritime capabilities are set for a major boost with the commissioning of 'Samudra Pratap,' the first indigenously designed and constructed pollution control vessel. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will officially welcome the vessel into the ICG on January 5, an event anticipated by officials and experts alike.

Constructed with over 60 percent indigenous content by Goa Shipyard Limited, the 4,200-tonne vessel promises enhanced pollution control measures and maritime law enforcement. Boasting a top speed exceeding 22 knots and an endurance capacity of 6,000 nautical miles, 'Samudra Pratap' is ready to fortify India's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Equipped with advanced technology, including a 30mm gun and remote-controlled defense systems, the vessel illustrates India's defense manufacturing prowess. The machine's delivery marks a strategic step in strengthening national maritime safety and pollution response, key aspects of India's naval future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

