Samsung Unveils Unified AI Vision Across All Consumer Electronics

Samsung plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all its product categories, promising a 'seamless unified AI experience' led by co-CEO T M Roh. With 500 million devices shipped annually, Samsung aims to enhance connectivity and innovation through industry collaborations and advanced AI technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Samsung Electronics announced a groundbreaking shift towards unifying Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all product categories, co-CEO T M Roh declared. The move promises a seamless AI-driven user experience as the tech giant aims to integrate AI technologies into every device.

At the First Look event in Las Vegas, Roh emphasized Samsung's commitment to leading AI innovations, highlighting the company's annual shipment of around 500 million devices, including phones, TVs, and appliances. Roh stated that Samsung would collaborate with industry leaders to create unparalleled AI experiences.

The event also showcased Samsung's next-generation AI-enabled products, such as the 130-inch Micro RGB TV and advanced Odyssey gaming monitors. Samsung's AI Vision upgrade, featured in their refrigerators, marks another stride in the company's efforts to simplify household management through technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

