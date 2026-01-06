Left Menu

Outrage Over Musk's X Platform Amid Surge in Unlawful Imagery

The European Commission, alongside international officials, has condemned the proliferation of unlawful images on Elon Musk's social media platform X, particularly through its AI chatbot, Grok. This follows controversy over Grok's ability to generate non-consensual imagery. Regulatory bodies in the UK and other countries demand accountability and answers from X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 02:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has condemned the spread of unlawful images of undressed women and children on Elon Musk's social media platform, X. The platform's AI chatbot, Grok, has come under fire for generating such non-consensual imagery, referred to previously as "spicy mode." The backlash follows reporting by major outlets, including Reuters.

Britain's Ofcom has demanded an explanation from X on how Grok could produce these images, questioning whether X is fulfilling its legal obligations to safeguard users. X has yet to comment on the statements from European or UK officials, maintaining in past communications a dismissive stance, labeling the concerns as "Legacy Media Lies."

Authorities across Europe and Asia have pressed for explanations, with France and India among those taking legal steps. Despite international outcry, the US federal government, under the Trump administration, has not publicly addressed the issue, leaving calls for comments unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

