The European Commission has condemned the spread of unlawful images of undressed women and children on Elon Musk's social media platform, X. The platform's AI chatbot, Grok, has come under fire for generating such non-consensual imagery, referred to previously as "spicy mode." The backlash follows reporting by major outlets, including Reuters.

Britain's Ofcom has demanded an explanation from X on how Grok could produce these images, questioning whether X is fulfilling its legal obligations to safeguard users. X has yet to comment on the statements from European or UK officials, maintaining in past communications a dismissive stance, labeling the concerns as "Legacy Media Lies."

Authorities across Europe and Asia have pressed for explanations, with France and India among those taking legal steps. Despite international outcry, the US federal government, under the Trump administration, has not publicly addressed the issue, leaving calls for comments unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)