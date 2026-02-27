High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine Preps for Crucial Trilateral Meeting

In recent developments, top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov has emphasized the importance of ongoing discussions with U.S. negotiators in Geneva, which included a direct conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The talks are laying the groundwork for a significant trilateral meeting aimed at tackling critical economic and security issues.

Umerov, in a Telegram post, shared insights into joint discussions held with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. These discussions included reviewing the outcomes of previous meetings and strategizing for future actions to ensure the next meeting's substantive nature.

The goal is to finalize key economic and security issues before the next trilateral meeting involving the U.S. and Russia, thereby enhancing the prospects for a meaningful resolution. The focus remains on making future engagements as impactful as possible.

