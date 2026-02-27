Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine Preps for Crucial Trilateral Meeting

Top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov reports that discussions in Geneva with U.S. envoys are setting the stage for a substantive trilateral meeting aimed at resolving economic and security issues. Meetings involved U.S. negotiators and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, focusing on enhancing the effectiveness of future talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 01:38 IST
High-Stakes Talks: Ukraine Preps for Crucial Trilateral Meeting

In recent developments, top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov has emphasized the importance of ongoing discussions with U.S. negotiators in Geneva, which included a direct conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The talks are laying the groundwork for a significant trilateral meeting aimed at tackling critical economic and security issues.

Umerov, in a Telegram post, shared insights into joint discussions held with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. These discussions included reviewing the outcomes of previous meetings and strategizing for future actions to ensure the next meeting's substantive nature.

The goal is to finalize key economic and security issues before the next trilateral meeting involving the U.S. and Russia, thereby enhancing the prospects for a meaningful resolution. The focus remains on making future engagements as impactful as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empresas Copec: Surging Profits and Strategic Expansion

Empresas Copec: Surging Profits and Strategic Expansion

 Global
2
USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

 Global
3
IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

 United States
4
Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Argentina

Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Ar...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026