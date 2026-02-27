AI Revolution in Fast Food: Burger King's 'Patty' Enhances Operations

Burger King is pioneering the use of AI technology to enhance its operational efficiency through the introduction of 'Patty'—a headset system designed to streamline restaurant processes.

Currently being tested in 500 U.S. locations, 'Patty' aids staff by providing real-time inventory alerts and helping manage customer interactions more efficiently. The system is part of an expansive app-based platform known as BK Assistant and is set for nationwide rollout by year's end.

Burger King emphasizes that the AI technology is meant to support teams rather than scrutinize individual performances. 'Patty' enables managers to gain valuable insights into service patterns, reinforcing the company's commitment to human-centered hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)