China Restricts Rare Earth Exports to Japan Amid Taiwan Tensions

China has escalated its trade tensions with Japan by imposing an export ban on dual-use items, citing recent comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan as the catalyst. The ban targets items that can serve both civilian and military purposes, such as rare earth elements essential in producing drones and chips.

Japan's government has not yet responded to the ban, which Chinese officials say will be enforced immediately. Relations between the two countries have soured following Takaichi's remarks on Taiwan, which Beijing described as provocative. This comes as Japan is set to increase its military budget significantly.

The specifics of the restricted items remain unclear, although the ban falls under China's broader export control list containing over 1,100 dual-use goods. Despite the ban, recent Chinese customs data has not shown a decline in exports, as shipments rose significantly in November.