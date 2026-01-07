Orbbec Unveils Cutting-Edge Stereo 3D Cameras at CES 2026

Orbbec, a pioneer in robotics and AI vision, made waves at CES 2026 by launching two state-of-the-art stereo 3D cameras: the Gemini 305 and Gemini 345Lg. The innovative devices are specifically designed for robotic manipulation and challenging outdoor conditions, marking a significant leap in the field of robotics.

The smaller, Gemini 305, is optimized for precise close-range tasks, making it perfect for robotic wrists. Its flexibility in imaging modes and high-resolution output augments its utility in dynamic environments. Meanwhile, the robust Gemini 345Lg thrives in tough settings, offering exceptional visual clarity with its industrial-grade features.

Mike McSweeney, Orbbec's VP of Sales, highlighted the expanded compatibility of the cameras with NVIDIA Jetson platforms, underscoring the company's commitment to cutting-edge robotic solutions. With manufacturing hubs established in China and a new facility in Vietnam, Orbbec ensures a streamlined and flexible global supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)