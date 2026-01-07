Left Menu

Orbbec Unveils Cutting-Edge Stereo 3D Cameras at CES 2026

Orbbec showcased two advanced stereo 3D cameras, Gemini 305 and Gemini 345Lg, at CES 2026, emphasizing their compatibility with NVIDIA Jetson Thor. The cameras are tailored for robotic manipulation and harsh environments, respectively. Orbbec's global production strategy ensures enhanced supply-chain flexibility with manufacturing in China and Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:28 IST
Orbbec, a pioneer in robotics and AI vision, made waves at CES 2026 by launching two state-of-the-art stereo 3D cameras: the Gemini 305 and Gemini 345Lg. The innovative devices are specifically designed for robotic manipulation and challenging outdoor conditions, marking a significant leap in the field of robotics.

The smaller, Gemini 305, is optimized for precise close-range tasks, making it perfect for robotic wrists. Its flexibility in imaging modes and high-resolution output augments its utility in dynamic environments. Meanwhile, the robust Gemini 345Lg thrives in tough settings, offering exceptional visual clarity with its industrial-grade features.

Mike McSweeney, Orbbec's VP of Sales, highlighted the expanded compatibility of the cameras with NVIDIA Jetson platforms, underscoring the company's commitment to cutting-edge robotic solutions. With manufacturing hubs established in China and a new facility in Vietnam, Orbbec ensures a streamlined and flexible global supply chain.

