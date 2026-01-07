Left Menu

NovaWatch: Redefining Wearable Tech with Style and Functionality

Ai+ unveiled NovaWatch, expanding its smartwatch lineup with a focus on safety, health, and style. The launch, set for Q1 2026, introduces unique models including Wearbuds and a rotating camera LTE watch, aiming to seamlessly integrate into diverse lifestyles while merging practical tech with fashion-forward design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ai+ has announced the launch of NovaWatch, an innovative smartwatch series set to expand the brand's portfolio of connected devices focusing on safety, health, and personal style. Expected to debut in Q1 2026, NovaWatch reflects the belief in combining functionality with cutting-edge fashion in wearable tech.

The lineup features distinctive models tailored for various purposes. The Active model provides reliable health tracking in an easy-to-use format, while Wearbuds, a pioneering smartwatch with built-in Bluetooth earphones, combines audio and timekeeping in one device. Kids Geo Fencing watches prioritize family safety by keeping parents connected to their children without complications.

Adding a playful touch, the Rotatecam 4G watch targets style-conscious consumers with its rotating camera. CEO Madhav Sheth emphasized that NovaWatch is designed to naturally blend into everyday life, aligning with Ai+'s mission to make technology accessible and stylish. Full details are expected closer to the launch date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

