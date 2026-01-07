NovaWatch: Redefining Wearable Tech with Style and Functionality

Ai+ has announced the launch of NovaWatch, an innovative smartwatch series set to expand the brand's portfolio of connected devices focusing on safety, health, and personal style. Expected to debut in Q1 2026, NovaWatch reflects the belief in combining functionality with cutting-edge fashion in wearable tech.

The lineup features distinctive models tailored for various purposes. The Active model provides reliable health tracking in an easy-to-use format, while Wearbuds, a pioneering smartwatch with built-in Bluetooth earphones, combines audio and timekeeping in one device. Kids Geo Fencing watches prioritize family safety by keeping parents connected to their children without complications.

Adding a playful touch, the Rotatecam 4G watch targets style-conscious consumers with its rotating camera. CEO Madhav Sheth emphasized that NovaWatch is designed to naturally blend into everyday life, aligning with Ai+'s mission to make technology accessible and stylish. Full details are expected closer to the launch date.

