Banxico governors agree greater gradualism, caution should guide future rate decisions

Mexico's central bank ‌governors all agreed that greater gradualism and ⁠caution should guide future interest rate decisions, minutes from ​the bank's December monetary ‍policy meeting showed on Thursday.

The minutes show that, ⁠while ‌four ⁠of the bank's five governors voted ‍to lower its benchmark ​interest rate by 25 ⁠basis points to 7.00%, with ⁠one dissenting vote to hold the ⁠rate steady, all five members urged ⁠greater ‌caution moving into 2026.

