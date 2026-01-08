Banxico governors agree greater gradualism, caution should guide future rate decisions
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:06 IST
Mexico's central bank governors all agreed that greater gradualism and caution should guide future interest rate decisions, minutes from the bank's December monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.
The minutes show that, while four of the bank's five governors voted to lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00%, with one dissenting vote to hold the rate steady, all five members urged greater caution moving into 2026.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- â€‹the bank's