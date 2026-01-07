Government Cracks Down on X: AI Misuse Prompts Urgent Action

The IT Ministry is carefully reviewing responses from X following directives to tackle the misuse of its AI chatbot, Grok, involved in creating explicit images online, as revealed by sources.

Sources confirmed that X has responded before the deadline, adhering to the government's stern warning against exploiting AI-based services for obscene content. The details of the submission remain undisclosed.

X has vowed to enforce strict measures against this malpractice, standing by local laws to remove illegal content and penalize violators, mirroring international concerns voiced by organizations like Ofcom in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)