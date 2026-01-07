Left Menu

Revolutionary Remote-Controlled Lifebuoy Deployed for Pilgrim Safety at Gangasagar Mela

A high-speed remote-controlled lifebuoy with capabilities to rescue people in distress has been introduced by the West Bengal government at the Gangasagar Mela. This innovative device can cover 1km distances quickly, towing up to 1,000 kg, and ensures safety with HD video feedback, GPS, and robust design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangasagar | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:47 IST
Revolutionary Remote-Controlled Lifebuoy Deployed for Pilgrim Safety at Gangasagar Mela
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has taken a significant step towards ensuring the safety of pilgrims at the Gangasagar Mela by deploying a high-speed remote-controlled lifebuoy. This state-of-the-art device is designed to assist in the rescue of individuals in distress along the Bay of Bengal coast.

With an impressive range of 1km, the lifebuoy can tow up to 1,000 kg, making it capable of aiding more than one survivor or even a life raft. Equipped with a high-resolution camera, it provides real-time video feedback, enhancing the precision of rescue operations.

Built from impact-resistant LLDPE polymer, the lifebuoy also boasts a GPS system, ensuring its return to the launch site if it loses signal. This innovation marks a technological leap in safety measures for the annual pilgrimage, drawing thousands to the confluence of River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dilemma: Tensions and Data Keep Markets on Edge

Dollar Dilemma: Tensions and Data Keep Markets on Edge

 Global
2
High-Seas Drama: U.S. Pursues Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker

High-Seas Drama: U.S. Pursues Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker

 United States
3
Tribunal's Stern Stance on Late Reports: Pay the Price for Delays

Tribunal's Stern Stance on Late Reports: Pay the Price for Delays

 India
4
Europe Beckons: A Haven for Indian Families with Trivial Chapter

Europe Beckons: A Haven for Indian Families with Trivial Chapter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026