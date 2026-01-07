Revolutionary Remote-Controlled Lifebuoy Deployed for Pilgrim Safety at Gangasagar Mela
A high-speed remote-controlled lifebuoy with capabilities to rescue people in distress has been introduced by the West Bengal government at the Gangasagar Mela. This innovative device can cover 1km distances quickly, towing up to 1,000 kg, and ensures safety with HD video feedback, GPS, and robust design.
The West Bengal government has taken a significant step towards ensuring the safety of pilgrims at the Gangasagar Mela by deploying a high-speed remote-controlled lifebuoy. This state-of-the-art device is designed to assist in the rescue of individuals in distress along the Bay of Bengal coast.
With an impressive range of 1km, the lifebuoy can tow up to 1,000 kg, making it capable of aiding more than one survivor or even a life raft. Equipped with a high-resolution camera, it provides real-time video feedback, enhancing the precision of rescue operations.
Built from impact-resistant LLDPE polymer, the lifebuoy also boasts a GPS system, ensuring its return to the launch site if it loses signal. This innovation marks a technological leap in safety measures for the annual pilgrimage, drawing thousands to the confluence of River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.
