X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

The government has requested more detailed action from X regarding obscene content linked to Grok AI. Despite X's detailed response, it lacked key information. The IT Ministry demands further clarification and expects strict observance of compliance and user terms to prevent future violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:41 IST
X, a social media platform, is facing governmental scrutiny over obscene content connected to its Grok AI. Despite delivering a comprehensive response, governmental sources found it lacking in specific actions taken or preventative measures proposed, prompting further inquiries.

The IT Ministry demands X specify content takedown procedures and future preventative strategies, emphasizing adherence to the IT Act's due diligence obligations. Non-compliance could revoke X's immunity from liability.

The controversy highlights broader concerns, echoed by entities like the UK's Ofcom, regarding Grok AI's misuse, particularly in generating illicit content. The platform faces potential actions if it fails to comply with both Indian and international regulations.

