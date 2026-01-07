X, a social media platform, is facing governmental scrutiny over obscene content connected to its Grok AI. Despite delivering a comprehensive response, governmental sources found it lacking in specific actions taken or preventative measures proposed, prompting further inquiries.

The IT Ministry demands X specify content takedown procedures and future preventative strategies, emphasizing adherence to the IT Act's due diligence obligations. Non-compliance could revoke X's immunity from liability.

The controversy highlights broader concerns, echoed by entities like the UK's Ofcom, regarding Grok AI's misuse, particularly in generating illicit content. The platform faces potential actions if it fails to comply with both Indian and international regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)