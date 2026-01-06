Court Demands Clarity on MGNREGA Wage Compliance

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to disclose whether it has issued any notifications regarding the payment of minimum wages to laborers employed under the MGNREGA scheme.

During a hearing set for January 21, Justices Rajan Roy and AK Chaudhary are seeking clarity on why agricultural laborers under MGNREGA are not receiving state-mandated minimum wages as per the Minimum Wages Act of 1948.

The court highlighted that current payments of Rs 230 per day are below the stipulated minimum wages, raising questions about the absence of a formal notification under Section 3 of the Act, 1948 for these workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)