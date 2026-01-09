China's Rare Earths Restrictions Impact Japanese Industries

China has initiated export restrictions of rare earth materials and magnets to Japanese companies, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. This move follows Beijing's broader export ban on dual-use items intended for the Japanese military.

The constraints are not limited to the defense sector but span across various Japanese industries, signaling intensified economic tensions. According to China's commerce ministry, the ban is aimed at military firms, with assurances that civilian industries remain unaffected.

The Chinese government defends the measure as legal and necessary, reaffirming its commitment to global supply chain stability. The situation arises amidst deteriorating ties over Japan's remarks about Taiwan's significance to their national security, sparking diplomatic rifts with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)