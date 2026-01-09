Left Menu

India Rebuts US Commerce Secretary's Trade Deal Remarks

India refutes US Commerce Secretary’s claims that a trade deal faltered due to a lack of direct communication between leaders. The Ministry of External Affairs insists that India and the US conducted several rounds of negotiations and remain committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.

In a sharp rebuttal, India has dismissed remarks by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggesting that a potential trade deal fell through because Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to communicate directly with President Donald Trump. This statement was described as inaccurate by India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal.

Jaiswal emphasized that both nations have been committed to finalizing a bilateral trade agreement since February last year, engaging in several negotiation rounds aimed at crafting a balanced deal. While he acknowledged the challenges, Jaiswal stressed the mischaracterization of these discussions in Lutnick's comments.

The spokesperson reiterated India's interest in a mutually beneficial deal, underlining the multiple interactions between Modi and Trump, which include eight telephonic conversations encompassing various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

