Left Menu

U.S. Commerce Department Retracts Plan on Chinese Drone Restrictions

The U.S. Commerce Department has retracted its plan to impose restrictions on Chinese drones, weeks after the Federal Communications Commission banned imports of certain foreign-made drones over national security concerns. Initially sent to the White House for review, the proposal was withdrawn before implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 01:46 IST
U.S. Commerce Department Retracts Plan on Chinese Drone Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Commerce Department has decided to withdraw its proposal to impose restrictions on Chinese drones, marking a pivotal change in the ongoing scrutiny of foreign technology.

This decision comes shortly after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission announced its ban on imports of new drone models manufactured in China, including those by DJI and Autel, citing potential national security risks.

Originally, the Commerce Department had sent a proposal to the White House on October 8, which outlined potential limitations on these imports. However, the plan was officially retracted this Thursday, as revealed through a government website notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's $200 Billion MBS Move: A Bold Bid to Tackle Housing Costs

Trump's $200 Billion MBS Move: A Bold Bid to Tackle Housing Costs

 Global
2
Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

 Global
3
Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil

Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump's Social Media Misstep: Unveiling US Jobs Data Early

Trump's Social Media Misstep: Unveiling US Jobs Data Early

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026