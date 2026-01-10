U.S. Commerce Department Retracts Plan on Chinese Drone Restrictions

The U.S. Commerce Department has decided to withdraw its proposal to impose restrictions on Chinese drones, marking a pivotal change in the ongoing scrutiny of foreign technology.

This decision comes shortly after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission announced its ban on imports of new drone models manufactured in China, including those by DJI and Autel, citing potential national security risks.

Originally, the Commerce Department had sent a proposal to the White House on October 8, which outlined potential limitations on these imports. However, the plan was officially retracted this Thursday, as revealed through a government website notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)