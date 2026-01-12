UK Government Calls for Swift Action in Grok AI Controversy
British technology minister Liz Kendall supports Ofcom's urgent investigation into X for sexualized imagery created by Grok AI. She emphasized the need for a swift resolution due to public and victim dissatisfaction with delays, and plans to address parliament on the issue.
British technology minister Liz Kendall has expressed her support for the media regulator Ofcom's investigation into X over concerns about sexualized imagery produced by the Grok AI chatbot.
Kendall stressed the investigation's urgency, highlighting that the public and victims would be intolerant of any delays in reaching a resolution.
She described recent content generated by Grok as 'deeply disturbing' and committed to updating parliament on developments later on Monday.
