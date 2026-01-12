Left Menu

UK Government Calls for Swift Action in Grok AI Controversy

British technology minister Liz Kendall supports Ofcom's urgent investigation into X for sexualized imagery created by Grok AI. She emphasized the need for a swift resolution due to public and victim dissatisfaction with delays, and plans to address parliament on the issue.

investigation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British technology minister Liz Kendall has expressed her support for the media regulator Ofcom's investigation into X over concerns about sexualized imagery produced by the Grok AI chatbot.

Kendall stressed the investigation's urgency, highlighting that the public and victims would be intolerant of any delays in reaching a resolution.

She described recent content generated by Grok as 'deeply disturbing' and committed to updating parliament on developments later on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

