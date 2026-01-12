UK Government Calls for Swift Action in Grok AI Controversy

British technology minister Liz Kendall has expressed her support for the media regulator Ofcom's investigation into X over concerns about sexualized imagery produced by the Grok AI chatbot.

Kendall stressed the investigation's urgency, highlighting that the public and victims would be intolerant of any delays in reaching a resolution.

She described recent content generated by Grok as 'deeply disturbing' and committed to updating parliament on developments later on Monday.

