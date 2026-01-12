Alphabet's $4 Trillion Market Milestone: AI Focus Shifts Wall Street Sentiment

On Monday, Alphabet achieved a $4 trillion market valuation, driven by its intensified focus on artificial intelligence, which alleviated investor doubt and reinforced its position in the competitive tech arena. The Google parent company surpassed Apple in market capitalization, marking the first time since 2019 and securing its place as the world's second most valuable corporation.

The remarkable rise reflects a notable shift in sentiment among investors, as Alphabet's stock surged by approximately 65% in 2025, outperforming other elite Wall Street stocks, known as the Magnificent Seven. Continuing on this upward trajectory, the stock is up another 6% this year, with a recent increase of 1.1%.

Fueling this growth, Alphabet quelled concerns about its AI strategies by converting a formerly overlooked cloud unit into a significant growth asset and attracting investment from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. Its introduction of the Gemini 3 model has impressed critics and posed challenges for rivals like OpenAI. Alphabet continues to capitalize on demand by marketing its AI chips externally, with Meta Platforms reportedly interested in acquiring them for data centers from 2027. While navigating economic challenges, Alphabet's advertising sector remains strong, contributing to its milestone as the fourth company to reach the $4 trillion benchmark, following Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple.

