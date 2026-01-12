Britain's telecommunications regulator, Ofcom, has initiated an investigation into Elon Musk's popular social media platform, X, amid rising concerns that its Grok AI chatbot is involved in creating sexually explicit deepfake images. The move underscores the mounting pressure on the platform, as it grapples with multiple legal and regulatory challenges globally.

Grok's potential misuse for generating illegal non-consensual images and child sexual abuse material has prompted public outcry. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the images as 'disgusting' and 'unlawful', urging robust action against X. UK ministers emphasized the necessity of protecting citizens, especially children, from exposure to such harmful content.

In response, the platform has articulated its commitment to combating illegal content by removing offending materials and suspending violating accounts. As countries like France and India demand explanations and impose temporary bans, Ofcom's investigation could become a crucial test of the United Kingdom's newly enacted online safety laws, highlighting the international dimensions of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)