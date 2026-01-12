Ofcom Investigates Elon Musk's X Over Illegal Content Concerns
The UK's media regulator, Ofcom, has initiated an investigation into Elon Musk's platform, X. The probe aims to assess whether the platform has fulfilled its obligations to shield UK users from potentially illegal content, including intimate image abuse and child sexual abuse material allegedly circulated by the Grok AI chatbot.
Britain's media overseer, Ofcom, has commenced a thorough investigation into Elon Musk's platform, X, to evaluate its compliance with UK laws regarding illegal content protection. The investigation arises amid rising concerns over X's management of potentially dangerous content.
Ofcom's inquiry was sparked by troubling reports that the Grok AI chatbot account on X had been involved in the dissemination of inappropriate images, including undressed individuals which may constitute intimate image abuse. Such activities call into question the platform's effectiveness in managing harmful or illicit content.
Further allegations suggest that X facilitated the sharing of sexualized images of children, potentially breaching legal boundaries regarding child sexual abuse material. Ofcom's ongoing investigation will determine whether X is adhering to its duty in safeguarding users against such content.
