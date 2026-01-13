Left Menu

Aurigo Bolsters HR Strategy with Leadership from Divya Kiran

Aurigo Software strengthens its global HR function with the appointment of Divya Kiran as Vice President of Human Resources. Divya's extensive experience will support Aurigo's growth strategy, focusing on organizational design and leadership development to enhance performance as the company expands its global footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aurigo Software, a leader in capital planning and construction management software, has named Divya Kiran as Vice President of Human Resources. With her appointment, the company aims to strengthen its HR capabilities to support its expanding global operations.

Divya brings over two decades of HR leadership experience in major technology firms such as Google, Ericsson, and Rakuten. Her role will focus on aligning organizational design, leadership development, and performance frameworks with Aurigo's robust product and engineering teams.

CEO Balaji Sreenivasan emphasized that this strategic appointment is crucial as Aurigo scales operations and enters new markets. Divya's skills in building scalable HR systems and championing diversity initiatives will be instrumental in driving sustainable growth and enhancing employee engagement across regions.

