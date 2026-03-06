Delhi Metro Eyes Global Expansion with New Subsidiary

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is setting its sights on international horizons with the establishment of a new subsidiary, the Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL). This strategic move is designed to extend DMRC's capabilities in metro-rail planning and operations to cities beyond India.

A senior official revealed that DMIL will focus on consultancy services and urban-transport projects, enhancing the corporation's opportunity to directly bid on foreign metro-rail initiatives. Notably, DMRC has already been actively engaged, providing technical support in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and participating in the pre-bid process for the Tel Aviv Metro Project in Israel.

The subsidiary aims to streamline overseas operations with a robust framework, including a dedicated enterprise resource planning system. This setup will ensure smooth coordination between DMRC and DMIL, facilitating global project execution while maintaining strict compliance with statutory regulations.