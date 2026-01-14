France's Satellite Support: A Lifeline for Internet-Starved Iran?
France considers sending Eutelsat satellite terminals to Iran to improve internet access amid government-imposed blackouts during violent protests. Supported by French and British governments, Eutelsat could provide connectivity alongside Elon Musk's Starlink. Protestors face deadly crackdowns, worsening Iran's internet service shutdown.
Faced with a severe internet blackout amid violent unrest in Iran, France is considering sending Eutelsat satellite terminals to the country, providing much-needed connectivity. This move, supported by both French and British governments, could aid citizens facing communication challenges under Iran's clerical regime.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed discussions on Wednesday regarding the possibility of deploying Eutelsat equipment to Iran. With only Eutelsat and Elon Musk's Starlink offering low Earth orbit satellite internet services, they could play a crucial role in circumventing Iran's imposed digital blockade.
While Iranian authorities' harsh crackdowns on protesters have included shutting down internet services, some citizens managed to gain access through Starlink. However, accessibility remains limited, according to Alp Toker from monitoring group NetBlocks. Eutelsat declined to comment on the ongoing situation.
