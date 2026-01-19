Left Menu

Aurum PropTech Q3 profit at Rs 2.71 cr, revenue up 77 pc at Rs 125 cr

19-01-2026
Aurum PropTech Q3 profit at Rs 2.71 cr, revenue up 77 pc at Rs 125 cr
Realty firm Aurum PropTech Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.71 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech had posted a net loss of Rs 8.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income jumped to Rs 124.55 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 70.23 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

''Q3 FY26 represents a pivotal moment in Aurum PropTech's journey, as we transitioned from an Adjusted EBITDA-positive position to delivering a PAT-positive outcome,'' Onkar Shetye, Executive Director of Aurum PropTech, said.

The milestone reflects disciplined execution, steadily improving unit economics, and a clear philosophy of capital stewardship across the platform.

''Our distribution businesses continue to scale through AI-led innovation at Sell.do, the geographic expansion of Aurum Analytica, and sustained operational efficiency improvement at PropTiger,'' Shetye said.

The company's rental platforms -- HelloWorld and NestAway -- are demonstrating the model's resilience and cash-generative potential, he said.

Aurum PropTech Ltd owns and operates rental marketplace NestAway Technologies, which enables property owners find tenants and manage properties efficiently.

It also owns Aurum Analytica, a data analytics company to help real estate developers identify prospective buyers for their properties.

Its platform Sell.do is a sales automation and digital transformation company for real estate.

Recently, Aurum PropTech acquired PropTiger.com, a leading real estate consultancy in the country.

