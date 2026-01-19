Left Menu

Shalarth scam: Headmaster and two teachers held for forging docus to obtain jobs

With the latest action, the number of accused persons arrested so far in the scam has crossed 17, including Deputy Director of Education Ulhas Narad.The accused trio is identified as the headmaster Bhaurao Malche 56, and teachers Dineshkumar Katre 44 and Rupali Biharilal Rahangdale 40.All three were employed at a high school-cum-junior college in Thanegaon village of Tiroda tehsil in Gondia district, run by a backward classes education society.They allegedly obtained their jobs using forged documents and used them to create bogus Shalarth IDs, which enabled them to draw government salaries illegally.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:21 IST
A headmaster and two teachers have been arrested in connection with the Shalarth ID scam for allegedly obtaining jobs using forged documents and drawing government salaries illegally, Nagpur Police said on Monday. With the latest action, the number of accused persons arrested so far in the scam has crossed 17, including Deputy Director of Education Ulhas Narad.

The accused trio is identified as the headmaster Bhaurao Malche (56), and teachers Dineshkumar Katre (44) and Rupali Biharilal Rahangdale (40).

All three were employed at a high school-cum-junior college in Thanegaon village of Tiroda tehsil in Gondia district, run by a backward classes education society.

They allegedly obtained their jobs using forged documents and used them to create bogus Shalarth IDs, which enabled them to draw government salaries illegally. Two separate cases related to cheating and forgery were registered by the Sadar Police, Nagpur, in April 2025, an official said.

A Special Investigation Team is probing the ID scam. The fake teacher appointments case is being investigated separately.

