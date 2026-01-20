Unveiling Innovation: OPPO Reno15 Series Debuts with Grand Cinematic Launch in Tamil Nadu
OPPO launched its Reno15 Series in Tamil Nadu with a unique cinematic experience at PVR Palazzo, blending technology and cinema. The event featured a 3D anamorphic launch, creative camera showcases, and was aligned with Pongal festivities. It highlighted OPPO's commitment to innovation and local market engagement.
- Country:
- United States
In an unprecedented move, OPPO unveiled the highly anticipated Reno15 Series through a grand cinematic event at PVR Palazzo, Nexus Vijaya Mall in Tamil Nadu. The occasion, organized in collaboration with Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd. and PVR INOX, ingeniously merged technology, cinema, and experiential marketing to leave a strong imprint on both consumers and industry insiders.
The highlight of the launch was a 3D anamorphic display, presented within the cinema, showcasing the OPPO Reno15 Series' advanced features and sophisticated design. This was complemented by a physical device reveal, integrating storytelling with product demonstration, and capturing the audience's imagination in an extraordinary manner.
Alongside the theatrical unveiling, an immersive pop-up store enabled attendees to interact with the Reno15 Series directly, spotlighting its innovative camera functions. The event, set in a custom-designed arena, encouraged engagement via interactive selfie stations as guests celebrated the blend of cutting-edge technology and cultural tradition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pioneering New Heights in Drone Technology: iCreate Prototype Acceleration Takes Flight
Ai+ Unveils Vibrant NovaPods Collection: A Blend of Fashion and Technology
Cricket Meets Technology: Ishan Kishan Inspires Future Innovators at IST
The Rise of Space Data Centers: A New Frontier in Technology
AI Revolution: Predicting Road Safety with Technology