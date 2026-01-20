Unveiling Innovation: OPPO Reno15 Series Debuts with Grand Cinematic Launch in Tamil Nadu

In an unprecedented move, OPPO unveiled the highly anticipated Reno15 Series through a grand cinematic event at PVR Palazzo, Nexus Vijaya Mall in Tamil Nadu. The occasion, organized in collaboration with Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd. and PVR INOX, ingeniously merged technology, cinema, and experiential marketing to leave a strong imprint on both consumers and industry insiders.

The highlight of the launch was a 3D anamorphic display, presented within the cinema, showcasing the OPPO Reno15 Series' advanced features and sophisticated design. This was complemented by a physical device reveal, integrating storytelling with product demonstration, and capturing the audience's imagination in an extraordinary manner.

Alongside the theatrical unveiling, an immersive pop-up store enabled attendees to interact with the Reno15 Series directly, spotlighting its innovative camera functions. The event, set in a custom-designed arena, encouraged engagement via interactive selfie stations as guests celebrated the blend of cutting-edge technology and cultural tradition.

