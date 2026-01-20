Left Menu

Unveiling Innovation: OPPO Reno15 Series Debuts with Grand Cinematic Launch in Tamil Nadu

OPPO launched its Reno15 Series in Tamil Nadu with a unique cinematic experience at PVR Palazzo, blending technology and cinema. The event featured a 3D anamorphic launch, creative camera showcases, and was aligned with Pongal festivities. It highlighted OPPO's commitment to innovation and local market engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:33 IST
Unveiling Innovation: OPPO Reno15 Series Debuts with Grand Cinematic Launch in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unprecedented move, OPPO unveiled the highly anticipated Reno15 Series through a grand cinematic event at PVR Palazzo, Nexus Vijaya Mall in Tamil Nadu. The occasion, organized in collaboration with Khushi Advertising Ideas Pvt. Ltd. and PVR INOX, ingeniously merged technology, cinema, and experiential marketing to leave a strong imprint on both consumers and industry insiders.

The highlight of the launch was a 3D anamorphic display, presented within the cinema, showcasing the OPPO Reno15 Series' advanced features and sophisticated design. This was complemented by a physical device reveal, integrating storytelling with product demonstration, and capturing the audience's imagination in an extraordinary manner.

Alongside the theatrical unveiling, an immersive pop-up store enabled attendees to interact with the Reno15 Series directly, spotlighting its innovative camera functions. The event, set in a custom-designed arena, encouraged engagement via interactive selfie stations as guests celebrated the blend of cutting-edge technology and cultural tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Rift in Netherlands' Freedom Party: Wilders Faces Leadership Challenge

Major Rift in Netherlands' Freedom Party: Wilders Faces Leadership Challenge

 Netherlands
2
Congress Secures Key Victory in Chandrapur Municipal Elections

Congress Secures Key Victory in Chandrapur Municipal Elections

 India
3
National record holder pole vaulter, coach face humiliation; forced to pay to travel with kits

National record holder pole vaulter, coach face humiliation; forced to pay t...

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Pilgrimage Bus and Truck Crash on Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Highway

Tragic Collision: Pilgrimage Bus and Truck Crash on Jodhpur-Jaisalmer Highwa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026