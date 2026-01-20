Left Menu

Bihar Partners with AI Firm for Nationwide Aadhaar Access, A $100 Crore Initiative

The Bihar government has partnered with BLS International Services Limited for a project worth Rs 100 crore to set up Permanent Enrollment Centres for Aadhaar services. The project, in collaboration with UIDAI, will span five years, focusing on digital inclusivity through advanced technology.

The Bihar government awarded a Rs 100 crore project to BLS International Services Limited, an AI and tech-enabled company, for setting up Permanent Enrollment Centres (PEC) for Aadhaar.

This initiative, in partnership with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), focuses on establishing and managing district-level Aadhaar Seva Kendras over a duration of five years, as per the company's statement.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International, emphasized the company's role in fostering digital inclusivity by making Aadhaar services easily accessible, aiming to empower citizens with a secure digital identity through its advanced and user-friendly technology.

