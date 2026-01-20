Left Menu

Cricket Meets Technology: Ishan Kishan Inspires Future Innovators at IST

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan shared insights with students at Intellipaat School of Technology on the importance of technology, discipline, and learning for success. Highlighting his journey, Kishan emphasized mental resilience and adaptability, drawing parallels between sports and professional excellence to inspire students towards long-term achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:18 IST
Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan, the dynamic Indian international cricketer, recently took center stage at the Intellipaat School of Technology (IST), interacting with students eager to delve into the intersections of sports and technology. Kishan's session, rich with personal anecdotes and professional insights, underscored the vital role of technology, discipline, and lifelong learning in today's competitive arena.

During the engaging dialogue, Kishan candidly addressed questions from students, tackling themes of mental resilience, handling pressure, and converting setbacks into stepping stones for success. His advice aimed to foster a mindset of adaptability and constant improvement—traits invaluable in both sporting and professional domains.

This initiative reflects IST's commitment to nurturing professionals who are exposed to real-world challenges and prepared for future innovations, blending academic excellence with experiential learning and leadership development. It is opportunities like these that propel students at IST to think beyond conventional paradigms and aspire to extraordinary accomplishments.

