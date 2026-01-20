Pioneering New Heights in Drone Technology: iCreate Prototype Acceleration Takes Flight

Ahmedabad has become the epicenter of drone innovation as iCreate announced the start of the Prototype Acceleration Programme for the iCreate Drone Challenge 2025. Running from January 20 to February 13, 2026, this initiative moves from a nationwide talent search to intense prototype acceleration, promising to elevate India's prowess in drone technology.

The iCreate Drone Challenge, in partnership with Startup India, forms India's first major platform to redefine global standards in drone performance, with an emphasis on local manufacturing. Released in October 2025, it aspires to diminish dependency on imported drone components by fostering homegrown advancements in avionics, propulsion, and materials.

From over 500 applications, 14 promising startups were chosen for the acceleration programme, reflecting a rich tapestry of innovations, particularly from India's smaller cities. Industry leaders and government officials underscored the collaboration between startups, industry, and government in nurturing these startups, propelling a future of autonomous and technologically advanced drones.

