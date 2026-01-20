Left Menu

Pioneering New Heights in Drone Technology: iCreate Prototype Acceleration Takes Flight

The iCreate Drone Challenge 2025, launched by iCreate and Startup India, is advancing India's drone technology through its Prototype Acceleration Programme. This initiative focuses on indigenization and innovation, selecting startups to develop next-gen drone components, aiming for scalable manufacturing and a self-reliant aerospace economy by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:32 IST
Pioneering New Heights in Drone Technology: iCreate Prototype Acceleration Takes Flight
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad has become the epicenter of drone innovation as iCreate announced the start of the Prototype Acceleration Programme for the iCreate Drone Challenge 2025. Running from January 20 to February 13, 2026, this initiative moves from a nationwide talent search to intense prototype acceleration, promising to elevate India's prowess in drone technology.

The iCreate Drone Challenge, in partnership with Startup India, forms India's first major platform to redefine global standards in drone performance, with an emphasis on local manufacturing. Released in October 2025, it aspires to diminish dependency on imported drone components by fostering homegrown advancements in avionics, propulsion, and materials.

From over 500 applications, 14 promising startups were chosen for the acceleration programme, reflecting a rich tapestry of innovations, particularly from India's smaller cities. Industry leaders and government officials underscored the collaboration between startups, industry, and government in nurturing these startups, propelling a future of autonomous and technologically advanced drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Protests Against BJP at Kolkata's Election Office

Congress Protests Against BJP at Kolkata's Election Office

 India
2
Rajasthan Congress Accuses BJP of Election Delays

Rajasthan Congress Accuses BJP of Election Delays

 India
3
Australia Tightens Gun Laws and Cracks Down on Hate Crimes Post Bondi Tragedy

Australia Tightens Gun Laws and Cracks Down on Hate Crimes Post Bondi Traged...

 Global
4
Top Central Officers Appointed as SROs to Oversee Electoral Rolls in West Bengal

Top Central Officers Appointed as SROs to Oversee Electoral Rolls in West Be...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026