India's AI Moment: Celebrating Digital Progress at IDS 2026
The 20th India Digital Summit, focusing on 'India’s AI Moment: Leveraging the Intelligent Economy', will occur on January 29-30, 2026, in Bengaluru. As an official pre-summit event of the AI Impact Summit 2026, it will feature over 300 speakers across 60 sessions on AI, digital infrastructure, and more.
The 20th edition of the India Digital Summit (IDS) is set to take place in Bengaluru on January 29–30, 2026. This flagship event is organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India, with support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
Under the theme 'India's AI Moment: Leveraging the Intelligent Economy', the summit will feature over 60 sessions handled by more than 300 speakers. Topics will include AI impact on media, digital infrastructure's role in India's financial landscape, and the scaling of AI for small businesses.
The event attracts key players from India's digital ecosystem, including policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs, to explore opportunities and challenges in the digital economy. The summit also partners with major tech entities like JioHotstar, Meta, and NPCI, highlighting its significance in shaping the country's digital future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Microlite Aircraft Mishap Averted: Indian Air Force Crew Safe
Successful Rescue after Indian Air Force Microlite Aircraft Accident
Andhra Pradesh and RMZ Group Forge $10 Billion Digital Infrastructure Partnership
Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Aircraft
Facial recognition cameras, body scanners at Indian airports for better security, fast travel: CISF