India's AI Moment: Celebrating Digital Progress at IDS 2026

The 20th edition of the India Digital Summit (IDS) is set to take place in Bengaluru on January 29–30, 2026. This flagship event is organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India, with support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Under the theme 'India's AI Moment: Leveraging the Intelligent Economy', the summit will feature over 60 sessions handled by more than 300 speakers. Topics will include AI impact on media, digital infrastructure's role in India's financial landscape, and the scaling of AI for small businesses.

The event attracts key players from India's digital ecosystem, including policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs, to explore opportunities and challenges in the digital economy. The summit also partners with major tech entities like JioHotstar, Meta, and NPCI, highlighting its significance in shaping the country's digital future.

(With inputs from agencies.)