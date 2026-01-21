Left Menu

India's AI Moment: Celebrating Digital Progress at IDS 2026

The 20th India Digital Summit, focusing on 'India’s AI Moment: Leveraging the Intelligent Economy', will occur on January 29-30, 2026, in Bengaluru. As an official pre-summit event of the AI Impact Summit 2026, it will feature over 300 speakers across 60 sessions on AI, digital infrastructure, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:13 IST
India's AI Moment: Celebrating Digital Progress at IDS 2026

The 20th edition of the India Digital Summit (IDS) is set to take place in Bengaluru on January 29–30, 2026. This flagship event is organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India, with support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Under the theme 'India's AI Moment: Leveraging the Intelligent Economy', the summit will feature over 60 sessions handled by more than 300 speakers. Topics will include AI impact on media, digital infrastructure's role in India's financial landscape, and the scaling of AI for small businesses.

The event attracts key players from India's digital ecosystem, including policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs, to explore opportunities and challenges in the digital economy. The summit also partners with major tech entities like JioHotstar, Meta, and NPCI, highlighting its significance in shaping the country's digital future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Orissa High Court Demands Justice and Support for Disabled CRPF Constable

Orissa High Court Demands Justice and Support for Disabled CRPF Constable

 India
2
Italy Weighs Withdrawal from Trump's Controversial Peace Board Initiative

Italy Weighs Withdrawal from Trump's Controversial Peace Board Initiative

 Global
3
Starmer Stands Firm Against Trump Over Greenland Dispute

Starmer Stands Firm Against Trump Over Greenland Dispute

 Global
4
Mysterious Discovery: Burnt Body Found Near Kanpur-Jhansi Highway

Mysterious Discovery: Burnt Body Found Near Kanpur-Jhansi Highway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026