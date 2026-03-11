Left Menu

South Africa's Army Mobilized to Tackle Organized Crime Surge

South Africa has deployed soldiers to tackle organized crime, following President Ramaphosa's directive. The army will assist police in combating gang violence and illegal mining in several provinces. This move comes amid high crime rates, with a focus on areas like Johannesburg and Cape Town notorious for criminal activities.

South African soldiers took to the streets of Johannesburg on Wednesday as part of a broader strategy to curb organized crime, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent pledge to utilize the military for such purposes. The deployment began in the suburb of Riverlea, where gang violence and illegal mining are rampant.

In his previous address to the nation, Ramaphosa identified organized crime as a severe threat to both democracy and economic progress. An initial deployment of 550 soldiers is set for the Gauteng province, with plans to expand operations to five other provinces, including a focus on gang violence in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

The initiative, lasting potentially over a year, reflects the government's commitment to restoring safety and order amid alarming crime statistics. The deployment has largely been met with approval, though some political parties claim it reveals the police's inability to manage crime alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

