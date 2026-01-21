Karunakaran Azhisur Named New Guardian India Head Amid Leadership Transition

Guardian India Operations Pvt Ltd has appointed Karunakaran Azhisur as the new country head, with his tenure set to begin on January 22, 2026, the company announced on Wednesday.

Azhisur steps into the role, succeeding Shiney Prasad, who departed from the company in August 2025. He will continue to perform his duties as Chief Information Officer (CIO) while taking on additional responsibilities.

Bringing over two decades of expertise in global technology and engineering leadership, Azhisur has led AI-driven enterprise transformation projects and built high-functioning software and data teams across the US and India. Guardian India, based in Chennai and Gurugram, offers IT and consulting services to its parent company in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)