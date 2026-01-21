Left Menu

Karunakaran Azhisur Named New Guardian India Head Amid Leadership Transition

Guardian India Operations has appointed Karunakaran Azhisur as its new Country Head, effective January 22, 2026. He takes over from Shiney Prasad and will continue his role as CIO. Azhisur has over 20 years of experience in technology and leadership roles across the US and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:22 IST
Karunakaran Azhisur Named New Guardian India Head Amid Leadership Transition
  • Country:
  • India

Guardian India Operations Pvt Ltd has appointed Karunakaran Azhisur as the new country head, with his tenure set to begin on January 22, 2026, the company announced on Wednesday.

Azhisur steps into the role, succeeding Shiney Prasad, who departed from the company in August 2025. He will continue to perform his duties as Chief Information Officer (CIO) while taking on additional responsibilities.

Bringing over two decades of expertise in global technology and engineering leadership, Azhisur has led AI-driven enterprise transformation projects and built high-functioning software and data teams across the US and India. Guardian India, based in Chennai and Gurugram, offers IT and consulting services to its parent company in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Orissa High Court Demands Justice and Support for Disabled CRPF Constable

Orissa High Court Demands Justice and Support for Disabled CRPF Constable

 India
2
Italy Weighs Withdrawal from Trump's Controversial Peace Board Initiative

Italy Weighs Withdrawal from Trump's Controversial Peace Board Initiative

 Global
3
Starmer Stands Firm Against Trump Over Greenland Dispute

Starmer Stands Firm Against Trump Over Greenland Dispute

 Global
4
Mysterious Discovery: Burnt Body Found Near Kanpur-Jhansi Highway

Mysterious Discovery: Burnt Body Found Near Kanpur-Jhansi Highway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026